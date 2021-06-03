JBS cyberattack shutdown: Is it affecting any New York grocery stores?

(WETM) – JBS USA says they have made “significant progress” in restoring operations at their plants following a cyberattack that shut down production for the second-largest producer of beef, pork, and chicken in the United States.

The company said late Tuesday that it had made “significant progress” in dealing with the cyberattack and expected the “vast majority” of its plants to be operating on Wednesday.

“Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat,” Andre Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA, said in a statement.

The shutdown of JBS’s plants has caused many to wonder if there could be a local impact at deli counters and grocery stores in New York.

“We are in contact with JBS daily to assess any potential impact,” said Jim Lane, Tops Director of Meat and Seafood. “Due to our solid working relationship, we are currently in good shape with product both in our stores and at our warehouse. Our understanding is that operations have resumed at most of their processing plants so we expect any impact to be nominal if at all.”

Wegmans also says they have not seen any issues connected to the cyberhack, but they are monitoring the situation.

At this time, we have not seen an impact on our meat supply from the recent cyberattack. We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with our suppliers to ensure we have options for our customers. Wegmans

Weis Markets, who operate in Pennsylvania and in the Southern Tier, told our sister station abc27 in Harrisburg that they are also expecting no disruptions to services.

“We’ve been in touch with our suppliers and expect no disruptions,” Director of PR for Weis Markets Dennis Curtin said. “Should that change in the days ahead, we will adjust as needed. But right now we are holding steady.”

According to the White House, JBS had notified the U.S. of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia.

JBS, which has not stated publicly that the attack was ransomware, said the cyberattack affected servers supporting its operations in North America and Australia. Backup servers weren’t affected and it said it was not aware of any customer, supplier or employee data being compromised.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has said it expects beef prices to climb 1% to 2% this year, poultry as much as 1.5% and pork between by from 2% and 3%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report