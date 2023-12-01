HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — After the announcement in June, the new Jersey Mike’s Subs location in Horseheads is scheduled for a grand opening next week.

According to the store, the shop will hold a grand opening on Wednesday, Dec. 6, after a sign was placed outside with a countdown to the opening. On Friday, Dec. 1, the sign read, “Grand opening in 5 Days,”

18 News was allowed inside the store for a brief preview on Friday, the crews were busy training and preparing for opening day by making just about every sandwich on the menu.

The inside was modern, clean, and had enough room to seat several in-person customers. The staff is excited and is ready for opening day.

The hours for the store were posted on the front door, Monday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The store can be found in the Walmart plaza off county Road 64 in Horseheads between Starbucks and Aspen Dental.