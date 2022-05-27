JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Broome County are looking into information that claimed a shooting will occur at the local Wegman’s over the Memorial Day weekend.

Johnson City Police announced that the Department is aware of information “circulating that a shooting is set to occur over the weekend at Wegmans in Johnson City.” At the time of the post, the Department said it hasn’t received any credible threats to the Wegmans location or any other locations in the village.

We are working with Wegmans on this matter and will have police officers present at the store throughout the weekend,” the post read.

Anyone with information about any potential threats should call the JCPD at 607-729-9321.