Jubilee Shopping Spree helps with the battle against food insecurity in the Southern Tier

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – On Tuesday morning, 18 News Today was live from Jubilee in Horseheads as one woman went on the shopping spree of a lifetime. 18 News Reporter Matt Paddock followed Margy Woodward through her race against the clock.

Elmira resident Margy Woodward taking off on the shopping spree of a lifetime. Woodward says that every time she goes grocery shopping during Check Out Hunger month and by giving back Margy was rewarded with the chance to fill her cart with as much as she could over a 2-minute span.

Woodward said, ” At first I was nervous but it was fun, some of the food will go to my family, some will be brought home and given to people in the community I live”.

While Margy will be giving back to family and friends, Jubilee is matching the amount spent and donating that directly to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

Katherine Strawser, Community Engagement Manager at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier says, ” Right now I’m thinking how amazing we are to live in a community that’s so supportive”.

Now Woodward was able to load up her cart with $762.69 worth of food, a number Strawser says will leave a huge impact on the Southern Tier.

“⅛ people are food insecure and ⅕ are children– it’s impactful to think that the shopping spree will provide over 4000 meals,” says Strawser.

Dave Marks has been apart of this event for over 20 years, but this was his first as an owner and he says he was cheering on Margy the entire time.

“It’s nice to do that to be apart of this and have customers like Margy in here who came in with a list of things that she could do for others” says Marks.