Judge dismisses County Executive Moss’ lawsuits against county legislature

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A New York State Supreme Court Judge has dismissed two lawsuits the Chemung County Executive filed against the Chemung County Legislature.

Judge Faughnan dismissed a lawsuit that alleged, “The legislature does not have the power to choose its own attorney or draft legislation.” Moss filed an addition suit claiming, “The legislature acted improperly when it amended the county charter to clear up any ambiguities related to the legislative attorney position.”

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss posted the news on his Facebook page late Monday night. He also posted the following statement.