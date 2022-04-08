ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Amid a battle over the state’s redistricting plan, New York’s primary elections will proceed as planned after an appeals judge on Friday declined to slow down the process.

State Appellate Division Justice Stephen Lindley of Rochester extended an already issued temporary stay on district maps that drawn by the Democrat-led legislature. For petitioning purposes, this allows New York’s congressional, Senate and Assembly candidates to continue to canvas.

This decision comes a week after Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister in Steuben County ruled the recently redrawn maps unconstitutional and gerrymandered to benefit Democrats. McAllister gave the Democrat-led state Legislature until April 11 to submit new maps.

Oral arguments will be heard on April 20th, which is when Lindley’s extension will run through.