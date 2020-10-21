Judge rules in favor of Watkins Glen Central School District in faculty lawsuit

(WETM) – Justice Christopher Baker has ruled in favor of the Watkins Glen Central School District in a complaint filed by the Watkins Glen Faculty Association.

The faculty association alleged that the district did not properly support teachers with telework equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the lawsuit, the district has “denied all requests for telework accommodatinos made by Association represented faculty and staff-irrespective of the ongoing health crisis and resultant state of emergency.”

The lawsuit sites a specific case of a music teacher who suffers from Chronic State IV kidney disease whose request for remote instruction was denied. Additional requests that students wear face masks in her class were also denied, according to the lawsuit.

Justice Baker ordered that the petition against the district be denied and dismissed in its entirety.

“We are satisfied that Justice Baker recognizes the District’s implementation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and that we have worked to support the needs of staff members in a reasonable manner,” said Superintendent Greg Kelahan.