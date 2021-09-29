Judiciary Committee continuing with plan to release impeachment inquiry report on Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Assembly Judiciary Committee is still moving forward with its plan to release a report following an impeachment inquiry into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

It’s still unclear when the report will be completed or made public.

Members of the Judiciary Committee were able to look at evidence related to the investigation about a month ago, but committee member Phil Steck said members have not met since reviewing the evidence. Steck said Cuomo’s attorney has sent a letter to the committee that called the Attorney General’s report investigating sexual harassment claims against the former Governor “biased.”

Steck disagrees with Cuomo’s lawyer.

“I read the Attorney General’s report from stem to stem,” he said. “I thought it was very well-documented. They addressed most of the arguments that the Governor’s office was making, and I think they did an excellent job.”

Steck said the committee has not yet scheduled a future meeting to discuss the report.