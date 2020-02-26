Jump Start to Living Well: Debunking Gym Myths

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Heather Maio is back with another episode of Jump Start to Living Well debunking some gym myths we have all been told in our lives.

Myth one is that you can lose 20 pounds in 20 days. Heather says yes you can do this but is it healthy or did you lose 20 pounds of fat? No to both those questions. You can do this by drinking only water and eating salad but that isn’t healthy or sustainable. Heather says slow and steady and small sustainable changes is what gets you from point A to point B.

Myth two is lifting makes you bulky and especially the ladies have heard this one a few times. Heather says lifting heavy is great but everyone’s “heavy” is different and relative to you. It also is a weight that challenges you.

The final myth is physical activity has to be at least an hour. That is not true at all. Any activity is good for you even if it is for five or ten minutes. Heather says don’t underestimate the power of a small habit throughout the day. Also, consistency is key.