ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport and Fitness Trainer Heather Maio is back with another episode of Jump Start to Living Well debunking more gym myths.

Myth number one is everyone is looking at you while you are at the gym. This is not true. Heather says most people don’t care because they are at the gym working on themselves and focused on their workout.

Myth number two is one Heather wishes people would stop saying and that is the saying no pain no gain. She says yes you should push your boundaries and feel a little bit uncomfortable but once you are in pain you should stop. It is not safe or benefiting you to be in pain while you workout.

The final myth is everything you see online is good or safe to do. Heather says this is absolutely false and not everything you see is good or safe for you. You should stick to the basics such as push-ups or squats. Those have been around for many years and will work.