Jump Start to Living Well: gym etiquette 101

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Jump Start to Living Well.

In this week’s episode, Maio talks about new gym comers and basic gym etiquette 101.

Maio first discusses what to wear to the gym. She says when it comes to what to wear to the gym, comfort is very important. You want something that you can move in freely and not feel restricted. Also, a big mistake she sees especially in women is they want to cover up by wearing sweats or long sleeves but Maio says you aren’t able to work hard if you aren’t allowing yourself to sweat.

Another tip Maio gives is how to figure out if someone is using a machine, and she says especially at the beginning of the year when the gym tends to be busier to follow a basic rule of thumb that if no one is on it then it is free to use. Also, don’t be that person to use a bunch of machines at once.

Also, if you are sick stay home so you are not spreading your gyms to everyone else. To help not to spread germs, ALWAYS wipe down your machine when you are done.

Finally, re-rack your weights. Maio said if you aren’t strong enough to put them back you shouldn’t be lifting them to start with.