Jump Start to Living Well: Healthier Grocery Shopping Trip

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Jump Start to Living Well with tips on how to keep your grocery shopping trip healthy.

Tip one starts at home by making a list of what you want when you go into the store. Start off making a plan for the week with meal ideas and make your list off of that plan. When you go into the store it can be easy to be tempted but Heather says to stick with your plan you made at home.

Tip two is to stay on the perimeter of the store where the produce, vegetables, dairy, and fruits are. Frozen vegetables or canned vegetables are still okay to get. Heather says any vegetable is a good vegetable.

The third tip is when you see the chips, candy, or ice cream to remember what you didn’t want to eat and to leave it at the store. Heather says it is okay to get what you want but make sure you actually want it before putting it in your cart.