Jump Start to Living Well: Label Reading

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with another episode to Jump Start to Living Well. This episode, Heather helps explain how to read labels and what to leave at the grocery store.

She starts in the cereal aisle where a lot of marketing claims happen. Heather says if the food is screaming out that it is healthy it most likely a marketing claim. Her rule of thumb is to grab foods without labels like meats and produce.

When looking at labels, most people go right to the nutritional facts and not that they are not important Heather says to make sure to look at the ingredients as well. The shorter the list the better and make sure the list has words you are able to pronounce.