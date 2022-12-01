ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrests of three juveniles they believe to be connected to a string of incidents involving damaged vehicles over the past three days in the city.

The juveniles were found and arrested after an investigation into incidents involving objects being thrown onto vehicles from multiple underpasses located in Elmira.

Police say that since Nov. 28, there have been seven separate reports of objects being thrown onto vehicles from the underpass locations.

Police say the incidents occurred shortly after dusk each day, and that the severity and size of the objects increased each day.

On Thursday, officers created a plan to try and locate the individuals by use of heightened patrols on several of the underpass locations, as well as, the use of drone technology containing night vision equipment.

A vehicle was observed to be damaged at the Madison Avenue underpass Thursday evening, resulting in officers creating a perimeter in the area.

Police say that an officer in the area located the three juveniles on the Lackawanna Trail near E. Washington Avenue. Police say the officer observed the juveniles throwing objects onto the roadway as well.

Police responded and took the juveniles into custody and transported them to EPD headquarters where they were later turned over to their parents.

This investigation is still ongoing, Elmira Police ask anyone with information about the incidents to contact them.