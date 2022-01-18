Snow Storm Safety Protocols to avoid car accidents

Elmira (WETM) – As snow falls and turns to ice, some residents are forgetting to remove the snow from their vehicles.

To prevent an accident from happening, local law enforcement agencies warn drivers who don’t swipe the snow off their cars are at risk.

“If you’ve had your vehicle parked for any length of time, and you’re getting ready to go somewhere, even if it’s just a short trip, take the extra time to clean off your car,” said William Schrom, Sheriff, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office

It’s important to be proactive and, cleaning your car off can save you some trouble. It can also reduce the number of car accidents and injuries during snowstorms.

“There are just too many bad things that can happen if you leave it up there and, you know, you affect somebody that’s driving behind you and certainly would feel terrible if you’re the reason that somebody got in an accident got hurt or killed,” said Schrom

If you spot another vehicle with snow on their car, you should keep your distance to remain safe.

It’s better to protect yourself from any hurt, harm, or danger by not just cleaning off parts of your car but removing the snow from your entire car as frequently as possible.