Kellogg’s and its striking workers to resume talks next week

Larry Gamble, who has worked at the Kellogg plant for 13 years, and Sharnita Childress, who has worked at the plant for 8 years, picket with other union workers outside of the plant in Battle Creek, Mich. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Around 1,400 union workers from Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Nebraska have been on strike for the past two weeks. (Nicole Hester/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

(AP) – A day after Kellogg’s threatened to start permanently replacing its striking workers, the company and its union agreed to return to the bargaining table.

Contract talks are set to resume next Tuesday between the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union. Roughly 1,400 workers at Kellogg’s four U.S. cereal plants have been on strike since Oct. 5.

The two sides met for one day earlier this week, but didn’t make much progress. One of the key issues is the two-tiered system of wages Kellogg’s uses at its plants that gives newer workers less pay and fewer benefits.

The strike includes four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee that make all of Kellogg’s brands of cereal, including Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies.