Kids Across Twin Tiers Roll Up Sleeves for COVID-19 Vaccine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Children across the United States have begun to roll up their sleeves for Pfizers kid-size doses, which are one-third the amount given to adults, of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine clinics are beginning to pop up across the Twin Tiers, including at Arnot Health in Elmira where over 100 children rolled up their sleeves for the vaccine. Amelia and Brenna Harrington were two of them.

“I just hope that soon I don’t have to live in a pandemic,” Amelia told 18 News. Her sister Brenna agreed and told us her COVID-19 vaccine felt like “just a pinch.”

The twos parents, Harry and Kristin Harrington, have been looking forward to getting their daughters vaccinated since the pandemic began.

“It was never a question of if, it was always just gonna be a question of when,” Kristin Harrington said. “I’m a researcher [and] I’ve been researching COVID for the past year. We trust science, we trust my colleagues and we trust the government and those in charge.”

Still, not every parent is as optimistic. We asked the Southern Tier through social media back in September – ‘will your child get the vaccine if it’s approved by the FDA ?’ The overwhelming majority answered no. We asked again today and received a similar response – 80-percent of those who answered said they still would not vaccinate their five to 11-year-old.

Experts continue to urge parents to speak with their child pediatrician if they’re still hesitant about the vaccine.