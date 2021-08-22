Kids from Addison Little League Fall Ball help Woodhull flood victims

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) — After historic flooding in Steuben County, kids from Addison Little League Fall Ball went to Woodhull to help families in need.

Little League coach Michael Reese wanted to help the local community after homes, fields, and schools were destroyed by severe flooding. On Aug. 20, Reese called up his team and seven kids volunteered without hesitation. The boys, aged 13 and younger, put on their boots and headed to Woodhull to help those in need. They went to four homes and a farm.

On Aug. 21, the boys inspired seven more young adults to help another seven households. All of them are part of the softball or baseball community.

Reese wrote the following in a Facebook post:

I have coached softball and baseball here in Addison and I truly believe these sports change lives. We teach them more than baseball. We teach them respect, integrity, confidence in themselves, teamwork and love for our community. Coach Michael Reese

Due to the flooding of the baseball field, Addison Little League Fall Ball does not have a place to play. People began to donate in order to rebuild the baseball and softball fields.

Reese wrote that through his company, Express Employment Professionals, they will match up to $10,000 in donations received.

Anyone can donate to this cause through the First Heritage Credit Union at 11 Steuben Street in Addison, New York.