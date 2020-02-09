“Kids Taking Action” visits the Ithaca Fire Department

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The “Kids Taking Action” group was created by the Tompkins County Democratic Committee and was meant to connect the community with child-focused activities and events.

“What we try to do with Kids Taking Action is help give the kids an idea of what it’s like to be an active community member and also be involved politically,” said co-organizer of “Kids Taking Action” Liz Hartman.

On Sunday morning the group visited the Ithaca Fire Department to learn about fire safety and take a tour of the station.

“It’s important for kids to understand what to do in an event of an emergency,” said Ithaca Firefighter Kevin Koehler. “Sometimes there’s not a lot of information out there and we will just try to provide them with the best option to keep themselves safe and wait for us to arrive.”

While at the station, kids watched videos regarding fire safety and were able to watch as a fire truck left for a call.

Along with this, they watched as Firefighter Richard Cacciotti went through the process of putting on his gear.

Koehler said “A lot of times with young kids they’ll be scared if they see a firefighter for the first time wearing a mask and a helmet and gloves and the coats. So, we take it step by step through putting everything on.”

“Kids Taking Action” hosts numerous events that are kid focused. You can find a list of their upcoming events on the Facebook Page or by emailing them at kidstakingactionny@gmail.com