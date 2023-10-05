STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A new program will teach young children about the importance of agriculture in our society as part of an outreach initiative by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County.

The program, named Agriculture in the Classroom, offers school districts in Steuben County an agriculture educator who will collaborate with the districts in grades K through seventh grade.

The agriculture educator will then foster awareness, understanding, and appreciation of how agriculture impacts our daily lives.

The program has seen seven school districts take part so far, with September’s numbers seeing 38 classrooms with 629 students in attendance across the county.

CCE is looking forward to seeing more districts take part as the program grows and brings awareness of agriculture to classrooms.