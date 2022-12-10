One of the tables containing the trees that people could win in a raffle.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Saturday, Elmira’s Kiwanis Club held a festival of trees, giving the community a chance to fund local programs while taking the chance at winning a tree.

The trees are small table-top trees that were decorated by committee members from the Kiwanis Club.

The Club’s President, Sherry Mandell, said that each tree is unique in its own way, with some having themes or special items attacked to them that individuals can win.

The trees are raffled off, with all the money raised going toward local children’s programs and events for veterans.

This year’s celebration marks the second time the Kiwanis Club has done a holiday auction like this. Because of COVID, the club wasn’t able to do a large in-person auction as they’ve done in the past, but with the trees, they were able to do it remotely last year, with this year being in person at the Hibernian Center in Elmira.

“With the trees, we could print out pictures of the trees, and we could sell tickets that way,” Mandell said, “We didn’t have to have a gathering of people, but people could still invest by buying raffle tickets,” she said.

Mandell said that they plan on continuing this event next holiday season and expanding the fundraiser even more.