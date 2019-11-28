Kiwanis Club Stempfle Star lighting kicks of the Christmas season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – For the 69th year, The Kiwanis Club of Southport presented the Stempfle Star lightning ceremony.

The ceremony began with the Star-Spangled Banner led by a small group of boy scouts.

The tradition started in 1950, an electrical contractor wanted a tradition that began the night before Thanksgiving until New Year’s Eve. He then built a 16-foot star and used it for the first eight years until they found the spot the star is in today.

The star used today is 26 feet across and is 65 feet in the air.

After the star was lit up, everyone sang Jingle Bells, Frosty the Snowman and Silient Night then went to Chapel Park for Hot Cocoa and Pizza.

Next year the star will have all the lights replaced with LED lights.