Knoxville man arrested for assault with knife and night stick

KNOXVILLE, Pa. (WETM) — On Oct. 16, Raymond Bennick, 58, of Knoxville, Pennsylvania, was arrested for assaulting another man with a knife and night stick.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a domestic incident at approximately 4:27 p.m. on October 16th.

According to police, Jeffery Hanes, 52, also of Knoxville, and Bennick were in a verbal argument. Bennick then attempted to strike Hanes with a knife, but it did not connect.

Bennick then walked into another room and came back out with a night stick. He proceeded to strike Hanes with the night stick in the groin.

Bennick was arrested on scene and was transported to Tioga County Prison pending arraignment.