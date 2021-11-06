Knoxville man arrested for assault with knife and night stick

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Pa. (WETM) — On Oct. 16, Raymond Bennick, 58, of Knoxville, Pennsylvania, was arrested for assaulting another man with a knife and night stick.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a domestic incident at approximately 4:27 p.m. on October 16th.

According to police, Jeffery Hanes, 52, also of Knoxville, and Bennick were in a verbal argument. Bennick then attempted to strike Hanes with a knife, but it did not connect.

Bennick then walked into another room and came back out with a night stick. He proceeded to strike Hanes with the night stick in the groin.

Bennick was arrested on scene and was transported to Tioga County Prison pending arraignment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now