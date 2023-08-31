N.Y. (WETM) – As labor day weekend approaches, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association reminds everyone to prioritize safety in the midst of their holiday plans.

To ensure that everyone is having a fun and safe holiday weekend, the NYS Sheriffs’ Association has provided some tips to help everyone plan accordingly:

Water safety. If you aren’t a strong swimmer, remember to wear a life jacket in any body of water. Keep an eye on children. Don’t swim alone or while intoxicated. Hiking & outdoor activities. Let someone know where you plan to be and when you expect to be back. Make sure to carry a fully charged cell phone, water, snacks, a first aid kit and a map. Stay on marked trails and be cautious on uneven terrain. Touring & road trips. Ensure your vehicle is in good condition for travel. Check tire pressure, brakes, lights and fluids. Avoid distractions and wear seatbelts at all times. Follow the speed limit and road signs. Grilling safety. Keep the grill outdoors and away from structures. Use long-handed tools to avoid burns. Never leave a lit grill unattended. Keep a fire extinguisher handy. Alcohol awareness. Drink responsibly. Designate a sober driver or use ride-share services. Do not drink and drive. Sun protection. Wear sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses to protect yourself from the sun’s rays. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade. Pet safety. Keep pets leashed and hydrated. Be mindful of their comfort in the hot weather. Emergency preparedness. Familiarize yourself with your surroundings and know the locations of the nearest medical facilities and emergency services. Leave no trace. Make sure to clean up after yourself in outdoor areas. Pack out what you pack in and keep outdoor spaces clean. Stay informed. Check weather forecasts before any outdoor activities. Be aware of any local advisories or warnings.

The NYS Sheriffs’ Association encourages everyone to have a safe and wonderful Labor Day weekend!