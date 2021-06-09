LaFrance Apartments provides housing and new beginnings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – LaFrance Apartments, a new affordable housing development for individuals and families in Elmira, recently became home to 37 new residents.

Many organizations teamed up for this project including: the Providence Housing Development Corporation (PHDC), Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler (CCC/S), New York State Homes and Community Renewal, and many others who helped pull everything together during a difficult year.

LaFrance Apartments is located at 416 Powell Street in Elmira, New York. Construction began in October 2019 and was completed in November 2020. Tenants were initially selected on a random basis through use of a housing lottery in July 2020, and residents began moving in at the end of 2020. PHDC closed on the permanent financing of the property on June 9, 2021.

The $8.2 million development features 37 one-bedroom apartments providing affordable housing for 17 individuals or two-person families, and 20 apartments reserved for eligible NYS Empire State Homeless Housing Initiative (ESSHI) residents referred by CCC/S.

“With so many struggling during 2020, we are thrilled to be able to provide safe, affordable housing to those having difficulty finding a home,” said Mark Greisberger, Executive Director for Providence Housing. “There is a tremendous housing need for community members with a disability, who are homeless or are working on their recovery, and we are happy to make housing and services available for those in need.”

PHDC partnered on the project with CCC/S who serves anyone in need and works to help individuals and families secure housing. CCC/S offers skills training and case management services to eligible residents on site at LaFrance Apartments to help build life skills, prepare residents for job readiness, and aide with recovery.

“It’s important to make affordable apartments available for people who may find it difficult to find safe housing. We are privileged to provide needed support services for the residents of LaFrance,” said Nancy Koons, Executive Director of Catholic Charities.

To assist residents needing stability and recovery counseling, Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler partnered with Casa-Trinity of Chemung who provides 24/7 on-site guidance, allowing LaFrance residents to feel fully supported.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss said, “LaFrance Apartments will help fill a growing need for affordable and accessible housing options in our community for those who need it most. The partnership between Providence Housing and Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler will enable those who are trying to build a better life for themselves in Chemung County make it happen.”

Mayor of Elmira, Dan Mandell said, “Thanks to Providence Housing, people in our community will have an opportunity for an affordable place to live. Affordable, decent and safe housing is an important part of any community. The completion of LaFrance Apartments in the City of Elmira benefits those who have been struggling with finding economical housing. The City of Elmira is proud to support the effort to make these apartments a reality. The City of Elmira supports the partnership between Providence Housing and Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler’s efforts to assist those who are trying to build a better life for themselves in our community make it happen.”=

LaFrance Apartments are spacious and offer many amenities for residents. The apartments are non-smoking, handicapped accessible, and provide equal opportunity housing for those struggling to find a safe, affordable home. Income and occupancy requirements apply. All units are currently occupied, but for more information or to be placed on a short waiting list, please visit ProvidenceHousing.org/Housing/LaFrance-Apartments or call (607) 735-5604.