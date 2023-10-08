AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 8TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 8TH: 41°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:38 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)– Things are starting to feel like fall with showers and cooler temperatures finally in the forecast for Oct. How will things play out this week? Details below:

TODAY:

We start the week off today cool and breezy. Temperatures are in the low 50s by this afternoon after this weekend’s cold front left behind a cooler air mass. This cool air blows in from the NW over the lakes, which will allow for some lake effect showers. We will continue to see the lake effect on our region during these cooler seasons. A tight pressure gradient between the low over the New England region will also bring breezy, gusty winds to the region as well.

TONIGHT:

Gusty winds continue tonight as showers slow down. The wind will keep us from getting much cooler overnight, along with preventing frost in the region. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid to low 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The main rainmaker in the next few days will be an upper-level trough over NE Canada, leaving us with chances for isolated showers nearly all week. Clouds and showers make the general story for the next 7 days, but we get a drier break during the middle of the week. Showers and storms move back in by Thursday evening and continue for the weekend.

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 59

Have a great day!

