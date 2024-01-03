AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 3rd: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 3rd: 18°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– Our forecast is still quiet, but we are moving into a more active weather pattern for the next week. How will things play out? Details below:

TODAY:

We remain mainly quiet and dry today. Lake-effect keeps the sky cloudy today, and we have a chance for a few stray flurries off the lakes as well. Temperatures top off in the upper 30s, around 40 today.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, we are mostly dry, but chances for a few lake-effect flurries are increasing ahead of an incoming cold front. Some areas, especially those near the finger lakes, could see an isolated snow shower overnight. Otherwise, we are cloudy with temperatures down in the upper 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We could see a few isolated snow showers tomorrow morning, but high pressure quickly returns to dry us out by the afternoon and into Friday. We are keeping an eye on a potential coastal low that could bring snow showers to our weekend. It’s still too early for specific details, but as of now, our Pennsylvania counties have a good chance to see a measurable amount of snowfall with this system, and a chance for light, widespread snow showers into Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRIES

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CHANCE ISO. SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 46

