CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Department of Public Works has announced upcoming road work to a bridge in the Town of Campbell later this month.

The release says that the Campbell-Risingville Road/county Route 333 bridge in the Town of Campbell will be closed to one-lane traffic starting on Oct. 16 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The bridge is closed for deck repairs and is expected to be shut down for two weeks.

The bridge is located over the Cohocton River between county Route 125 and Tannery Road, motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.