WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM) — Congressman Nick Langworthy (NY-23) has announced more than $33 million in funding for numerous health programs across the Southern Tier.

Langworthy announced that Corning Incorporated has been awarded a grant of $29,838,136 and the Elmira Economic Opportunity Program will receive $3,680,423.

The money going to Corning Inc. will focus on the sustainment of critical production of advanced, high-quality pharmaceutical glass tubing and vials. The funds will enable Corning to create and maintain industrial base capabilities essential for national defense.

“By investing in local manufacturing and educational programs, we are strengthening the well-being of our communities and the future of the Southern Tier,” Langworthy said. This funding will continue the local manufacturing of essential components for national infectious disease monitoring and will expand access to high-quality early childhood education,” he said, “ensuring that children and families have the support they need to thrive,” he said.

The Elmira EOP’s funds will go towards the Head Start Program, and enable them to expand their efforts in providing high-quality early childhood education and comprehensive services to children and families in need.