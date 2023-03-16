ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Congressman Nick Langworthy took a trip to the Southern Tier on Thursday, touring several facilities at Corning Community College.

Langworthy visited CCC locations in both Elmira and Horseheads, getting a full tour of each facility to see how students are being trained to enter the workforce.

Langworthy said he believes highly in the potential to create long-range careers here in the Southern Tier as he visited CCC’s Law Enforcement School.

“I’m dedicated to helping find the careers of tomorrow to strengthen our local economy,” Langworthy said. “We need to have the jobs here that lead to long-range careers, and I think what I’ve seen here today is exactly that,” he said.

Langworthy gave praise to the men and women at the police academy that will be going into law enforcement, along with younger students who will be learning trades to apply those in the local workforce.

During his visit, Langworthy was able to see the CCC’s welding program as well its Computer Numerical Control Programming classes.

“This is going to help us attract new business to the Southern Tier that have the need for a good able, steady workforce,” Langworthy said. “Corning Community College can help provide that, and I’m very dedicated to helping Corning Community College develop these programs along the way,” he said.