Flames from a brushfire seen from Corning ontop of Denmark Hill in on Thursday.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Bystanders in Corning watched from afar as a brushfire swept the top of Denmark Hill late Thursday.

Reports of the fire started coming in around 8:30 p.m. as a visible glow and flames could be seen from all around Corning, including those on Interstate-86.

Fire crews from a number of departments rushed to the scene but were met with no accessible roads directly to the fire.

According to the landowner, the area was only accessible via ATV and numerous fire vehicles hauling trailers with ATVs couls be seen along the road.

From down in the city, flashlights worn by the firefighters were seen moving in the darkness ontop of the hill as they worked around the flames and got the last bits extinguished shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, 18 News will provide any updates if more become available.