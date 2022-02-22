Wayland fire leaves business, apartment severely damaged

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A business and apartment in Wayland have been severely damaged after a massive fire broke out late Tuesday morning that prompted a response from at least ten fire departments.

Reports of the fire first came into 18 News around 11:15 a.m. on February 22. Steuben County Dispatch confirmed with 18 News that the 3-alarm fire reportedly broke out at 12 North Main Street at a local business.

According to Steuben County Public Safety Director Tim Marshall, calls for the fire first went out around 10:55 a.m. Emergency Services said at least ten fire departments responded—seven from Steuben County, three from Livingston County, and departments from Ontario County were on standby.

Photos from witnesses and the reporter on the scene showed a large fire in the roof of a building on Main Street, with smoke pouring out of the structure.

An 18 News reporter on the scene said the building appeared to suffer severe damage, both inside and outside. Firefighters were seen on all sides of the building, including on ladders and on roofs of neighboring businesses to spray the blaze. Main Street was completely shut down.

By 1:42 p.m., the fire was under control, according to Marshall. He said the Red Cross was helping victims displaced by the fire, as well as multiple police agencies.

There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more information as it becomes available.

Photos of the fire can be seen below: