Large fire on Main Street in Savona

SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire departments from Savona and Bath are at the scene of a fire on Main Street in Savona.

Calls for the fire first came into the 18 Newsroom around 2:45 p.m. A large amount of black smoke could be seen from down the street and in front of the house the smoke was so thick you could not see the structure.

An 18 News crew was on the scene where flames could be seen coming out of the house.

The house is located on the corner of Main Street and Seaman Place.

18 News is on the scene and will have more information as it become available.