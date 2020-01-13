Davis Street reopened after police activity

UPDATE 4:56 p.m.: Davis Street has been reopened after Elmira Police and New York State Police served a search warrant Monday afternoon.

Davis Street between 2nd and 3rd streets was closed for approximately 30 minutes.

UPDATE 4:26 p.m.: Elmira Police are serving a search warrant on the 400 block of Davis Street and have temporarily closed the road between 2nd and 3rd streets.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A large police presence has been spotted in downtown Elmira after a traffic stop near Patrick’s Bar and it appears that at least one person remains at large.

New York State Police and Elmira Police appear to be searching on several streets, including Columbia, College Ave., and First Street.

Witnesses on the scene say police were chasing after two people on foot after they escaped a white car.

Police were later seen checking homes and businesses in the area. SWAT officers approached a home on West Church and officers entered through a section of the home.

18 News will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.