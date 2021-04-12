Police surround entire block in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police closed off an entire city block near Grand Central Ave. in Elmira on Monday afternoon as they deployed a drone over a residential neighborhood.

The block closed off went from Grand Central to Norton Street to Diven Ave. to Lake Street.

Elmira Police, Elmira Heights Police, and New York State Police were all on scene with a drone team. At the moment police are not providing any information and the scene was cleared after several hours.

