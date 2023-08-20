BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – There is a large police presence on East Morris Street and Roosevelt Avenue in the town of Bath responding to reports of a barricaded subject.

Reports first came into the 18 newsroom around 9:15 PM on Aug. 20. According to our reporter on the scene, Steuben County Sheriffs, New York State Police, and a SWAT van are all in the area.

East Morris Street is currently shut down and residents are being told to stay in their homes.

Information is extremely limited at this time, but we will continue to provide you updates as soon as they are made available.