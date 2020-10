HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are executing a search warrant at a room in the Econo Lodge on County Route 64.

Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom tells 18 News that there have been people detained and that officers are conducting a search warrant.

The Sheriff’s office and Horseheads Police are currently at the scene.

18 News is en route to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.