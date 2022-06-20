ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person was injured after a “gun battle” on Elmira’s southside Monday afternoon, according to police.

Reports of the police presence first came into 18 News just after 3:30 p.m. on June 20. Elmira Police confirmed that the report was of shots fired and that one person was injured with non-life-threatening injuries. As of 5:00 p.m., it was unconfirmed if there were any other injuries, and police were still on the scene.

EPD said it was a “gun battle” in the street, and some of the people involved ran into a house. Law enforcement hasn’t made any arrests as of 5:00 p.m. and will need to apply for a search warrant for the house involved in the incident.

Footage from a reporter on the scene showed multiple Elmira Police and Chemung County Sheriff vehicles near the intersection of Franklin Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

