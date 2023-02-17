ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There was a large police presence on Elmira’s east side Friday evening, with witnesses describing a standoff at a house.

Reports of the police presence involving several departments near the intersection of Lake Street and Diven Avenue first came into 18 News around 5:30 p.m. on February 17, 2023. Witnesses and a reporter on the scene described a standoff situation. The reporter said police were seen shining lights on the house at the corner and were heard calling into the house through a speaker.

One caller described seeing several law enforcement vehicles on the scene. According to the reporter, New York State Police, Elmira Police, West Elmira Police and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office were all present, as well as a SWAT team.

Details are extremely limited. Check back for updates as more information becomes available from police.