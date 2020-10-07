Large power outage in Steuben County, upstate New York

(WETM) – Several large power outages have been reported across upstate New York, including Steuben County.

According to NYSEG, about 1,300 customers in Steuben County are without power. A majority of those cases are in Corning, Woodhull, Addison, and Pine City.

As of 5:30 p.m., there were 269 customers in Chemung County without power.

The largest NYSEG outage in upstate New York is in Cayuga County where more than 4,000 customers are in the dark.

A moderate wind advisory is in effect for portions of the Southern Tier.