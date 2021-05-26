Large power outage reported by Penelec across the Northern Tier

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – A widespread power outage is being reported by Penelec across the Northern Tier. The outage originally affected more than 7,000 customers in Blossburg, Mansfield, Covington, Canton, Morris Run, and other surrounding towns.

As of 12:30 p.m. the main area affected appears to be Blossburg with more than 500 customers still without power.

Blossburg Mayor Shane Nickerson tells 18 News that there was a power surge and that power is being restored.

18 News is following this story and will have more information as it becomes available.