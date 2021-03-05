Large house fire in Bath, one dog resuscitated

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire departments from across Steuben County are responding to a large structure fire in Bath.

The fire is on the 6800 block of CR 15 (Knight Settlement Road) near a camp ground and reports of the blaze first came in around 3:30 p.m.

Officials tell 18 News that no one was home at the time, but three dogs were rescued and one had to be resuscitated.

Bath, Avoca, Howard, Hammondsport, Kanona, Pulteney, and multiple other fire departments responded, as well as Bath Ambulance, NYSEG, and fire investigators.

18 News is at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.