Large tree strikes Deputy Sheriff Patrol vehicle

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – A large tree struck a Deputy Sheriff Patrol vehicle earlier Sunday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Bill Schrom‘s Facebook page, Deputy Sheriff Dave Padgett was conducting patrol duties in Webb Mills in the Town of Southport.

While traveling south on Pennsylvania Avenue in the 1600 block, just south of Rolling Acres Road., a very large tree fell into the roadway.











Deputy Padgett was unable to stop prior to the tree falling and striking his patrol car. Padgett was forced to crawl out of the driver’s side window to get out of the vehicle.

He did not sustain any serious injuries but was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for a couple more hours while crews clean up the debris.

Renko’s Tree Service of Elmira, along with Mattison’s Tree Service (out of Waverly) worked together to get the roadway back open.

A large section of the tree also struck a resident’s home but no one inside was injured.

The Webb Mills Volunteer Fire Department also aided in the response and members of the Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.