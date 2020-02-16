Late night garage fire in Lockwood

LOCKWOOD, N.Y. (WETM) – Around 12:30 a.m., responders were called to a fire at 2738 Lockwood Run Rd. in a garage not attached to the house.

According to the Fire Chief of Baldwin, Paul Steiner, there were no injuries. The structure that caught on fire was detached from the house itself.

He said it would take crews 30 minutes to put it out when 18 News arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m.

They had fire tanker trucks from Lockwood, Elmira Heights, Breesport, Southport, Erin and Chemung.

The closest water source that the tankers were filling up from was on Wyncoop Creek, 3 miles from the fire.

The Fire Chief also said it was hard to reach the garage itself since the driveway to the house was too icy for the trucks to go through.

When looking at the garage, it looked to have burned down to the ground.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the moment.

18 News will post updates on-air and online.