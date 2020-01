ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Emergency crews were on the scene of a one-car crash Monday night on Interstate 86 in Chemung County.

It happened before 9 p.m. in the westbound lane between the Elmira, and Horseheads exits.

Fire crews, police, and emergency responders were on the scene of the crash. No word if anyone was hurt.

Our reporter on the scene said there was major damage to the car. It was towed away, and traffic is once again flowing.