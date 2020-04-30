Laurel Festival in Wellsboro canceled due to COVID-19

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The 2020 Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The organizers released a short statement on the festival’s Facebook page explaining the decision to cancel the annual event.

After much discussion we are very saddened to announce, for the health and safety of our communities and participants, the PA State Laurel Festival Committee has made the decision to cancel the Laurel Festival for 2020. Participants and sponsors will be contacted in the next few days. Laurel Festival

This is a developing story. 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.