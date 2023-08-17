(Courtesy: Laurel Health) Laurel Health will now provide a walk-in care program at its Wellsboro location.

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Laurel Health has expanded its walk-in care program to its Wellsboro location beginning this month.

At the beginning of the year, Laurel Health developed a walk-in care program to address acute medical issues that don’t prompt an ER visit for patients. The first walk-in clinic appeared at the Mansfield Laurel Health location, and now, the program is being expanded to the Wellsboro location located at 7 Water Street.

Patients can now walk into the Wellsboro Laurel Health Center and request to be seen by the walk-in care provider on shift from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

After an evaluation of whether or not the patient’s need is appropriate for walk-in care, the patient will be seen by a provider whose schedule is solely dedicated to walk-in hours that assists patients promptly without impacting appointment times for scheduled patients.

Conditions seen by Laurel Health’s walk-in service include:

Sinus infections

Minor cuts and burns

Sprains and strains

COVID-19 symptoms

Strep throat/cough

Cold and flu symptoms

Earaches

Pink eye

Rashes

Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Allergies

Acute onset diarrhea

Tick/insect bites

Nosebleeds

Breathing treatments for asthma and COPD exacerbations

Patients are reminded that the walk-in care program is intended for addressing time-sensitive and non-emergency needs. It does not treat life-threatening emergencies such as heart attacks, strokes, seizures, severe wounds/burns or traumatic injuries that require triage, emergency or inpatient care.

Anyone experiencing a health emergency should continue to call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

For more information regarding Laurel Health’s Wellsboro walk-in care service, please call 570-724-1010 or visit Laurel Health online at laurelhc.org or facebook.com/laurelhc.