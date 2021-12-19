Law Enforcement Agencies within Chemung County host its 3rd Annual Shop With A Cop Extravanganza

HORSEHEADS, NY (WETM) – Law enforcement agencies in Chemung County held their annual Shop with a Cop program this holiday season. They’re celebrating the 3rd year of their holiday, giving events providing smiles and gifts to the community.

“We’ve been planning this event for a couple of months. We usually start around September and, we started putting it together. We partnered with Target. We’ve partnered with C Tran, who does buses to and from the event. The pizza that was served for lunch today was donated. The American cookie company donated dessert for us as well,” said Sergeant Richard Mathews, Chemung County Police

The sponsors and volunteers who participated in this year shop with a cop

the initiative made the event special for the kids involved.

“They have the state police represented Elmira Police Department represented Elmira heights and Horseheads police department as well as West Elmira police department that are all here shopping with approximately just over 20 youths today,” said Sergeant Mathews

Officers in Chemung County put tome aside from their daily duties to shop with the community as Christmas approaches.

“All the officers here are volunteering. They are here on their own time volunteering to be with the kids and shop,” said Sergeant Mathews

21 Kids were partnered with a cop for the day and filled their target carts with gifts for their families.

Through this holiday outreach, project Cops are able to instill principles highlighting the importance of giving. And kids are gravitating towards gifting and redefining what Christmas means to them.

” It’s Shopping for my family and seeing people excited,” said Jahkeem Covington, Shop With A Cop participant

The most rewarding part of this holiday cop and community outing is the experience. It’s Something that the kids will never be forgotten.

After Cops and Kids gathered together to wrap the gifts, the kids apart of the event get to choose whether the gifts are disbursed that day to their families or Christmas morning.