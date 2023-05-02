WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — With Memorial Day coming at the end of May when we remember service members who’ve fallen in the line of duty, in the middle of the month is Peace Officer’s Memorial Day happening on May 15.

As a way to celebrate and honor those lost, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office will be holding its fourth annual Law Enforcement Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 15, at 11 a.m.

The service will be held in front of the Michael J. Maloney Public Safety Building on 10th Street in Watkins Glen.

The sheriff’s office said that the service will honor those lost in its department and other local departments. They say that the service will include retired members who have died since last year’s service.

May 15 was declared Peace Officer’s Memorial Day by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 and is a day set apart to honor members of law enforcement who have fallen in the line of duty.

The service is open to the public as a reminder of the sacrifices that men and women give and have given to serve and protect our area.