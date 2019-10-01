Lawmaker says Pennsylvania should sell marijuana at state stores

HARRISBURG, PA – MARCH 21: Airplane flys over PA State Capitol Building with a banner reading “SEN. TOOMEY DO YOUR JOB! #FILLTHESEAT” during National Day Of Action calling on Senate Republicans to “Do Your Job” and uphold their constitutional obligation to give fair consideration to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland on March 21, 2016 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced legislation to legalize recreational marijuana and sell it at state liquor stores.

State Rep. David Delloso (D-Delaware) says selling marijuana through the current state store system would ensure its safety and integrity. His proposal, House Bill 1899, was referred to the House Judiciary Committee on Monday.

“This legislation would not only create more than 18,000 jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue, but it would allow Pennsylvania to be competitive with its neighboring states as more and more states legalize cannabis,” Delloso said in a statement.

Gov. Tom Wolf and other top state Democratic officials announced last week that they support marijuana for recreational use by adults.

Wolf urged the Legislation to seriously debate and consider legalization. He also wants bills to decriminalize small, non-violent marijuana-related offenses and the expungement of past convictions.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale have long supported recreational marijuana. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday that he changed his mind after months of research and talks with law enforcement colleagues.

Leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature oppose legal marijuana. They said easing regulations on illegal drugs would not help the thousands of Pennsylvanians who are battling drug addiction.